Caravan stolen from Holton le Clay

Police are appealing for witnesses after a caravan and other items were stolen from a premises off Station Road in Holton Le Clay.

The incident happened between 7pm on Thursday, September 7, and 7am the following morning.

The offender/s stole a cream Bailey Pageant Loire 2006 4 berth caravan containing TVs, an awning, water butt, bedding and a tricycle. They also took a JCB 815 mini digger, a 3 phase box generator, two horse saddles, a horse bridle and two large rolls of 12 core 1.5 electrical cable. At the same time, damage was caused to a lorry windscreen.

The investigating officer is PC Darren Christie. He is asking for members of the public to contact him if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area within the relevant timescales or if they have been offered any similar items for sale.

If you can help please call the 101 emergency number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 83 of 8th September 2017.