Police are celebrating a successful raid on a cannabis ‘farm’ in Market Rasen over the weekend.

Officers are said to have attended the property in Chapman Street, Market Rasen on Saturday and discovered a ‘significant’ cannabis ‘grow’, according to Market Rasen policing team.

It has subsequently been dismantled and two men, aged 26 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and have been bailed until January 19.