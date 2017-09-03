Burglary from Rand Farm Park

Lincolnshire Police have reported that on August 22 at around 8.15pm two men driving a white vehicle pulled into the driveway of Rand Farm Park and climbed over the fence into the building compound.

It is reported that they then gained entry to the rear door of the premesis and stole property. This activated a silent alarm and the men left.

Did you see anything? Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 with incident 487 of August 22.