Bikes stolen in shed break-in at Tealby

A black Canondale road bike and a metallic red Voodoo mountain bike were stolen from the Front Street area of Tealby overnight on July 19/20.
Call police on 101 with any information, quoting incident 75 of 20/07/17.
