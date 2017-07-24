Search

Bikes stolen in shed break-in at Tealby

Hertfordshire Police is investigating the incident
A black Canondale road bike and a metallic red Voodoo mountain bike were stolen from the Front Street area of Tealby overnight on July 19/20.

Call police on 101 with any information, quoting incident 75 of 20/07/17.