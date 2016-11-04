Crafty ways to charity cash for Rasen business

Market Rasen crafters have helped raise £537 for the Marie Curie charity.

The Stitch Witch, in the town’s Union Street, took part in the charity’s Blooming Great Tea Party event, serving refreshments throughout the day, as well as a raffle, a teddy game and a make sale.

“It was a really good event,” said shop owner Gail Belinda lee.

“Customers were very generous with donations for the raffle and items to sell. Thanks to everybody who came along.”

Gail took over The Stitch Witch, formerly Rasen Crafts, earlier this year and is delighted with the continuing support she has received.

“I worked with Jane [the former owner] for more than two years, running crochet classes,” said Gail.

“I still run the classes, but now I own the shop, too.”

Gail is putting her own stamp on the business, having introduced Saturday workshops in a range of crafts – batik, quilting, felting, teddy bear making and more are on the programme for next year.

“I try to cover most crafts,” added Gail. “If it is something I don’t have in stock, I will gladly try to order it in.”