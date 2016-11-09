Crafty fun at Rasen Library

There is a lot more to libraries than just books these days, as staff at Market Rasen will be pleased to show.

Lots of free fun sessions are held, too, for children and adults to enjoy.

Helping people get ahead for Christmas, a card-making session saw Kathy Perry guide visitors through the process.

There will be another card-making session on Friday, November 18, from 10.30am till noon.

A successful Kids Coding Club started in September, which sees children, aged from eight to 11 learn how to write basic computer code and design their own computer games and programmes.

The club runs in term time only, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Some seasonal fun is also planned in the coming weeks; call in and speak to a member of staff to find out more.

Of course, the library also has book-related activities, too.

Every Tuesday afternoon, from 2.15pm to 2.45pm, there is children’s storytime and starting next Tuesday, November 15, there will be basic reading sessions for adults, from 10.30am to 11.30am.