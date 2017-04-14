Crafty Easter at Walesby

There was Easter craft fun for all ages in Walesby Village Hall when the Creation Station held a themed workshop.

Led by Ann-Marie Whitaker, the youngsters painted, glued and glittered their way through all things Easter at the family fun session.

“Everybody really enjoyed themselves and we hope to be able to make this a regular club activity,” said Ann-Marie.

Ann-Marie has also got ladies craft nights planned in Caistor and Market Rasen this month; find out more at The Creation Station Market Rasen Facebook page.