Sunbeam will be hosting their second Craft and Gift fair in the Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a range of stalls offering handmade and bought items for sale, as well as the Lincoln owl rescue.

Hot drinks and cakes will be available too.

Admission is free and the event will also be supporting Baby’s Basket, a Lincolnshire charity supporting new babies and parents in need.