Couple help support MIND with Rasen shop sales

Owners of a Market Rasen shop are hoping townsfolk will help them support a charity that has supported them over the years.

Paul and Gail Sanders opened Bag a Bargain in the town’s Queen Street last October to support the mental health charity MIND and have been pleased with the response.

“People are so friendly here,” said Paul, who lives in Skegness and travels daily with Gail to run the shop.

“We want to thank everyone for welcoming us to Rasen and giving us the chance to help people who have helped us.”

Now though, they are hoping to get more people to come along to the shop and help them support the charity close to their hearts.

“Our daughter is deaf and suffered a lot of bullying at school and college when she was growing up,” said Gail.

“MIND supported her and has also helped other family members with mental health problems.

“We got in touch with them (MIND) and they were happy for us to support them.”

The shop, which was Top Knot Hairdressers for many years, sells a range of new and previously owned items - clothes for all ages, toys, books and general household items.

How MIND helps

What they do

MIND campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding of mental health problems.

Statistics

MIND says one in four people will experience a mental health problem in any given year, but only 25 percent receive support.

Advice

Visit www.mind.org.uk for more information on a range of mental health issues and on ways to support the charity.

Infoline

Call Mind on 0300 123 3393, between 9am and 6pm Monday to Friday or text 86463