County Council: Be our eyes and ears on the roads

Lincolnshire County Council is asking members of the public to be its ‘eyes and ears’ on the road by using its online reporting system to report sightings of potholes.

A ‘quick and easy way’ of reporting potholes, the council’s online reporting system costs the authority significantly less than emails and phone calls and third-party websites and makes it easier for the council to keep the public updated.

Members of the public who spot potholes are being urged to report them to Lincolnshire County Council. ANL-170402-141840001

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “Once we’re aware of a problem, we can get it dealt with.

“But, although we regularly inspect all our roads, with more than 5,000 miles of highways to look after it’s simply not possible for us to be aware of all issues, all of the time.

“That means we do rely on people bringing things to our attention.

“If people took the quicker and easier option of using our own online reporting system, it would save a significant amount of taxpayers’ cash.

“And if you use our own system, as opposed to a third-party website, we’ll also be able to keep in touch and update you on what action is being taken, and when the issue is likely to be dealt with.

“So it really is the best option for both of us.”

You can access the council’s online reporting system at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting, although anything that poses an immediate danger should be reported by calling 01522 782070.