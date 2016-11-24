Council steps in to support Rasen Town Band

Market Rasen Town Council has stepped up its funding for the town’s band.

The council has been a secondary sponsor for several years and when they heard the band had lost their primary sponsor, Resdev, they agreed to increase the council’s sponsorship by £1,000 over two years.

“We feel the band makes significant voluntary contributions to the community as was very evident by their fantastic performance at the Wolds Arts Festival and this month’s Remembrance Parade,” said Town Mayor, Coun John Matthews.

The council has also been looking at their precept estimate for the forthcoming financial year.

While the council is working on a budget and could continue to provide the services in the town with no additional revenue, recent government legislation on the Living Wage and pension provision has increased payroll costs which cannot be absorbed.

A three percent rise will, therefore, be requested.

But, the final calculator rests with West Lindsey.