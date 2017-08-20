Council scheme could help cut heating costs

Residents across West Lindsey can make huge savings on their energy bills by signing up to the Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme.

Price increases announced recently mean now is the perfect time to review your supplier - and potentially save hundreds of pounds.

Anyone can register, whether you rent your home or own it, at www.westlindsey.gov.uk/switch

All you need is your annual gas or electric statement, or bills covering the last 12 months, to hand.

West Lindsey District Council is working on the scheme with South Kesteven District Council, Boston Borough Council, City of Lincoln Council, East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and North Kesteven District Council.

The scheme is administered by the UK’s leading collective switching expert, iChoosr Ltd.

Anne-Marie Coulthard, spokesperson for the councils said: “This is another great opportunity for householders to save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

“Registering is really simple and there is nothing to lose by seeing if the winning supplier at the auction beats your current energy prices, but if you do, you could be on your way to some timely savings.

“Thousands of people across the county have already switched energy providers from our auctions in the last few years and pocketed the big saving, why not join them?”

Anyone unable to register online - and a friend or family member could do this on your behalf - can register offline at the local council by calling 0800 048 8439.

Lincolnshire Energy Switch is open to all energy users, whether dual fuel, electric only, pay monthly or quarterly or have a prepayment meter.

There is no obligation for people to accept the offer or a new tariff from a supplier, but if you do it is easy and straightforward and the new provider will take care of the whole process.