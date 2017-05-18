Council’s bid to put the Market back in Rasen

Market Rasen Town Council is offering first-time traders a free trial of the town’s market in an effort to boost the number of stallholders.

It’s a scheme that has been in full swing for some time, but the town council is continuing to offer a free pitch to market stallholders to encourage more activity on the town’s market days.

All stallholders will require is proof of their own public liability insurance.

Market Rasen’s town clerk Faye Lambkin Smith said the initiative was about ‘encouraging people to see for themselves what Market Rasen has to offer’.

Market Rasen residents have got in touch with the Rasen Mail to praise the initiative as a ‘good idea’.

Writing on Facebook, Emma Morrison said: “I think it’s a good idea to encourage stalls.

“Market Rasen needs a more inviting atmosphere such a lovely little place but negativity lets it down.”

Clare Hewitt said: “I strongly believe it would be great for the whole town to get the market back up and running .

“Give free, or heavily subsidised, pitches, and offer free parking on market day.

And advertise daily in the week up to the market on all the local selling sites.”

Others wondered whether one free trial would be enough to attract more regular stall holders.

Jayne Fisk said: “I would love to see a proper market but I think it will take more than offering a free week to entice stall holders to give it a go.

“You can’t get a feel for how things will go in just one day.”

Robert Hewson also said he thought one free trial was not long enough.

He added: “Maybe offer a month to really see if it works.

“Also having no cars at all on the square may encourage more stalls.”

Other commenters mentioned the variety of stalls they would like to see, or even markets with a ‘theme’.

Danielle Wyard said: “A nice farmers’ market like in Brigg would be great.”

Duke Samben suggested ‘bringing back European food markets’, while Claire Twigg suggested a flower stall, while Amber Shepherd put forward ‘homemade produce’.

Chrissie Jolliffe said: “I would love to bring my crafts to the market - but I dont have the equipment for an outdoor stall.”

To enquire about the town council’s free trial initiative, call the Bookings Clerk on 01673 842479 or email: book ingsclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk