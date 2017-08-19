Could Rasen’s Nick become world record sausage linker?

Autumn is set to heat up thanks to a special event being held at Sunnyside Up farm shop, just outside Market Rasen, on October 7.

Food suppliers and producers will come from all over Lincolnshire to showcase their very best products.

But it won’t just be delicious food and beautiful gifts on offer because butchers from across the area will be lining up to pit their skills to see who is the fastest Lincolnshire sausage maker.

The day might also go down in history too as Sunnyside Up butcher, Nick Bradley (pictured above) will be making a world record attempt to beat the time for the fastest linking of sausages.

The current record stands at 36 sausages in 60 seconds.

Sunnyside Up owner Hazel Hammond said: “The event will be loads of fun for kids and grown-ups.

“There’ll be entertainment for the little ones, food tasting, interior design, new food ideas, gifts, not to mention the cocktail making competition, and so much more.

“So, whether it’s stocking up on delicious dishes, trying new tastes or finding that perfect gift for Christmas, there will so much to choose from.”