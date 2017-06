Members of Market Rasen Catholic Church held a special service on Sunday to mark the Feast of Corpus Christi.

Benediction was held in Holy Rood Church, which included a procession from the church along King Street to the church schoolroom and back through the church grounds.

Once an annual event, this was the first time the Corpus Christi procession had taken place for a number of years.

After the solemnity of the service, the church community came together to share in a barbecue.