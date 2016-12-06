Consumers urged to know their rights

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is urging consumers to seek redress from retailers that sell faulty electrical goods this Christmas after a survey found two-thirds of shoppers have bought problem goods in the last two years.

The Citizens Advice research reveals 1 in 4 (28%) people were initially turned away by retailers when they tried to get a repair, replacement or refund, despite the retailer having a responsibility to offer a solution.

The survey also showed persistence paid off, with 61% of those who were turned away eventually getting some form of solution from the retailer.

“We work with businesses throughout Lincolnshire to make sure they are aware of their customers’ rights, and whether they are entitled to a repair, refund or replacement,” said Emma Milligan, principal trading standards officer.

“Nobody wants to give or receive faulty goods, especially at Christmas so it is important to know how to resolve any issues, should they arise.”

Advice is available from the Citizens Advice consumer service 03454 04 05 06 or www.citizensadvice.org.uk