Consultation on West Lindsey crematorium plans welcomed by Kelsey councillor

West Lindsey residents are being asked for their views on plans to develop a crematorium in the district.

The district council has been aware of the lack of crematorium provision within the district and has been conscious of the distances residents have to travel at a very sensitive time.

To compound this, there are often long waiting times for services and cremations to be held.

In June 2016, the council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee considered a business case to develop a crematorium in or around Gainsborough, and approved the necessary capital budget to bring this development to fruition.

An option to purchase a site in Lea has been secured and concept designs are being drawn up.

Chairman of the council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Sheila Bibb said: “We are now working towards an application for planning permission and would like to share our plans with the local community in order to get valuable feedback on the proposal.

“All feedback received will be analysed and used to finalise the design.”

The move to look at providing a crematorium within the West Lindsey area has been welcomed by Kelsey Wold councillor Lewis Strange.

He said: “This is will be a much needed addition to the services that West Lindsey district council supports.

“The council is determined to provide an appropriate facility in the district, which will provide a respectful goodbye to a loved one, in pleasant rural surroundings.

“I commend West Lindsey on this, it is much needed and received full support from all sides at full council.

“We hope it will receive whole hearted support from everyone in the community at the consultation.”

Feedback on the scheme can be submitted by logging on to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gainsboroughcrematorium.

The consultation is open until October 15.

There is also a chance to meet representatives of the council, and the design team, at a consultation event on September 19, between 3pm and 7pm, at Lea Village Hall.