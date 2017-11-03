Congratulation! Caistor’s Salutation win Song for Lincolnshire

Young folk band ‘Salutation’ have beaten off the competition to win BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Song for Lincolnshire competition.

Their song ‘Sean Mumby’s Dancing Feet’ saw the group of 16-year-olds lift the prestigious trophy.

When presenter Jono Brine asked them how they felt, the answer came: “Shocked - we were talking about it and there was no way we were going to win as there were so many amazing people this year.”

More in next week’s Rasen Mail