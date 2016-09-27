Wragby charity event hits the bull’s-eye

A charity 24-hour dart-a-thon was held at the Turnor Arms in Wragby last week.

It started at 6pm on Friday and concluded at 6pm the next day.

Pictured above are some of the darts players who stepped up to the oche to take part in the challenge.

The event was organised by Scott and Sara, hosts at the Turnor Arms.

And all the players were certainly on target and hit the fundraising bull’s-eye, with more than £1,000 going to good causes as a result.

The money will be shared between the local defibrillator fund and the NSPCC.

Photo: John Edwards