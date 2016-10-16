Up, up and away for Normanby school rebrand

A balloon release was part of the celebrations when Normanby by Spital Primary School marked their official rebranding.

The school has a new logo and new uniform, which head teacher Emma Negus-Hill hopes will help the wider community know who they are.

“We seemed to have a number of logos, which meant we didn’t have a clear identity,” said Mrs Negus-Hill.

“The whole idea of the rebrand was to consolidate this and make people outside of Normanby by Spital aware of who we are and where we are.”

The school started the rebrand with a competition among the children to design a new school logo.

There was one common theme running through a number of the entries – a bee – and that is what they have focused on.

There is also a new brighter uniform, which of course is one of the places where the new logo is prominent.

The front entrance area of the school has been redeveloped to create a more formal reception and a separate staff area.

“We now have consistency, and everyone can recognise the logo,” added Mrs Negus-Hill. “The whole project has given the school a breath of fresh air, which will help the immersive learning approach.

“The children have all responded well to the changes and the parents, staff and governors have been very enthusiastic, too.

“We are all very proud of who we are and of our successes.”