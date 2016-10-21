tealby tennis players serve up charity cash

Tanya Taylor from Macmillan Cancer Support with some of the Tealby members who supported the charity play day. EMN-161014-191315001

Following on from the successful tennis charity day at Tealby Tennis Club, Tanya Taylor from Macmillan cancer support went along to collect a cheque for £674.

She is pictured with some of the Tealby members who supported the event.

