Tealby man one of first to receive new Merchant Navy medal

A Tealby man and member of the Rotary Club of Market Rasen, Andrew Dalrymple, has been announced as one of the first people to be awarded the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service.

In making the announcement, Minister for Shipping, John Hayes said: “I am delighted to announce the deserving recipients of this award.

“Merchant Navy seafarers and those serving in the fishing fleets provide a tremendous service to our island nation and it is only right that they are recognised for the vital role they play, often in difficult and dangerous conditions.

“Coinciding with Merchant Navy Day, it provides an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of our brave seafarers of the past and to show our appreciation for British shipping today and in the future.”

This new state award, with a place in the order of wear, is being awarded to those who are serving or have served in the Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets of the UK, Isle of Man or Channel Islands for exemplary service and devotion to duty, rewarding those who have set an outstanding example to others.

Mr Dalrymple will receive the medal at a ceremony later in the year for services to the welfare of seafarers.

