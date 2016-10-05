Sun shines on Rasen civic event

Market Rasen civic service EMN-160210-152629001

Rangers, guides, brownies and rainbows, together with members of the Tealby and Market Rasen Royal British Legion, formed a guard of honour outside St Thomas’s Church for the Mayor of Market Rasen’s civic service on Sunday.

The Rev Stephen Johnson welcomed civic guests from across the county as they arrived at the church.

Following the service, a reception was held in the Festival Hall.

Photo by Dianne Tuckett

