School caterer set to brew up new business in Brigg

Long-serving catering manager at Caistor Grammar Amanda Gould is planning to swap school dinners for afternoon tea.

After 24 years at the school, Mrs Gould is leaving to run her own tea shop in Brigg.

“I have enjoyed my time here at the school immensely,” she said.

“The catering gave me the opportunity to show flair and the children are so responsive here. They are so encouraging and I have had a picnic!”

Mrs Gould arrived at the school when the caterer’s job was not only to provide day pupils with their lunch, but also to serve meals to more than 60 boarders, from breakfasts to evening meals.

“Mrs Gould has given our school magnificent service over a very long time,” said headmaster Roger Hale.

“She is an immensely talented chef who has conjured up meals of amazing quality in very large numbers every school day.

“Every individual will have their own favourites to remember, but for me it has been her home-made soups, which day after day have been a delight.”

Now Mrs Gould is looking forward to opening Shipley’s Curiositeas, a tea shop with a 1940s’ theme.

headteacher Mr Hale added: “Mrs Gould’s years of greatest achievement were probably the school’s Sports College period, when a great deal of emphasis was put on healthy eating with subsidies provided by the specialist status.

“It is a measure of her ability and imagination that we moved from a period of chips effortlessly into a new healthier era.

“She has led a dedicated team of caterers for our school which has been especially noteworthy for their loyalty and longevity of service. Together under her inspired leadership they have done a great job for us.”