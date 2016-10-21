Rasen dad’s calendar award

A Market Rasen poet has turned his hand to artistic photography calendars to raise money for charity - and picked up an accolade in the process.

Richard Brooks has created three 2017 calendars - Colours of the Countryside, Lakescapes and Skyskapes - all featuring his pictures taken in and around Market Rasen.

And Richard has decided that all royalties from the three calendars will go to a range of health charities.

One of the calendars, Colours of the Countryside, has even been chosen from thousands for calendar self-publisher Calvendo’s ‘gold edition’ award.

The accolade has been given to just 33 calendars and is based on criteria such as layout, image quality, composition of images and originality.

Richard said: “Photography is a keen interest, a passion.

“Most of my photos are taken within walking distance of home and include various lakes, woodlands and general countryside.”

Richard says he particularly likes to photograph his locality in and around Market Rasen because of its peaceful tranquility.

Last year one of Richard’s pictures made it onto the shortlist of the Outdoor Photographer of the Year Competition.

And Richard says he does not need ‘spectacular scenery’ or ‘sophisticated expensive gear’ for his successful pictures.

Richard - who uses a compact camera with manual controls and a few accessories - said: “Many people think it’s the camera that makes a good photo but actually it’s not.”

And Richard is not a fan of excessive post-production.

He said: “The fun is being out in the field with my camera, not spending time manipulating photos at the computer afterwards.”

Earlier this year, Richard also published his fourth volume of poetry: Touch Wood.

Richard, who was born in the north of England, left a career in financial services in the south east after his younger son went off to university.

He moved to Market Rasen at the end of 2006 after the area was recommended to him by his elder son, who lives near Lincoln.

Shortly after moving to Market Rasen Richard decided to start writing poems.

His first book of verse, Subterfuge and Irony, was published in 2008, and his follow-up work, Thirty pieces of Saliva, was released in 2010.

Richard said his 2010 collection of 68 poems was dedicated to ‘everyone who has felt, at some time, like spitting in the eye of the world’.