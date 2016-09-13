Plea for people to attend funeral of Lincolnshire World War veteran with little family

A veterans group is pleading for people to attend the funeral of a Spitfire armourer who died one day short of his 96th birthday and has little family to attend his memorial service.

SGT Ray Johnson served throughout the Second World War, from September 1939 to late 1945, as part of the 152 (Hyderbad) Squadron and died on September 3, 2016.

He only has three living relatives and so veterans group, Friends of 152 Squadron, has, with the families permission, begun a campaign to get people to attend his funeral and give him the send off he deserves.

They are calling on people to attend SGT Johnson’s funeral on Monday September 26, at 12 noon, at Grantham Crematorium, Harrowby Road, Grantham.