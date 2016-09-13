Overgrown paths causing frustration to cyclists

A North Willingham woman has highlighted an issue of paths blocked by overgrown hedges and causing frustration to walkers and cyclists alike.

Amanda Curtis said she is particularly angered by the situation following the message being given after Team GB’s successful medal haul at the Olympics.

“We are being told to build on the Olympic success and get out and about and take exercise, but how can we when the paths are blocked like this,” she said.

“There are a number of places where the bushes come right across the path, which is very narrow anyway.

“This is a busy road and there is no way I am cycling along it.

“The path is there to be used, but we can’t use it as it is in such a bad state.”

The path Mrs Curtis is referring to runs along the busy A631 between North Willingham and Market Rasen.

Area Highways Manager Steve Wiles, said: “The overhanging bushes can sometimes form part of the boundary for the nearby land and are the responsibility of the landowner to cut/maintain.

“We will find out who is responsible for this land and write asking for any bushes to be trimmed back so that they do not cause an obstruction.

“The grass is our responsibility to cut. As part of our countywide maintenance plan it will be cut twice a year, with the second cut this year planned this month.”