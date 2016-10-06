Fundraising ball present of choice for Rasen cancer survivor

After fighting off double breast cancer, a selfless Market Rasen woman decided to spend her 50th birthday raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Carolyn Vickers-Lingard, alongside family friend and neighbour, Maia Wilkinson,17, spent almost a year planning an elegant soiree, that not only marked Carolyn’s milestone birthday in style, but also raised over £3,000 for Cancer Research.

The fundraising black tie ball was held recently at Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth as Carolyn celebrated her life with around 95 of her closest friends as well as wanting to give back to the research that helped her beat double breast cancer.

As a surviving cancer patient, Carolyn was diagnosed in 2013. Then within a matter of weeks, she went straight into surgery to have the cancer removed from both breasts and quickly underwent Chemo and Radiotherapy.

Carolyn spoke to The Mail about her story. She explained: “The only way in which I could best describe my cancer journey was like being on a very long roller coaster ride. I chose Cancer Research UK, because my cancer could have been anywhere, you can’t pick and chose. For me, it just so happened to be breast cancer, so I wanted to support the cause that helped cancer research across the board.”

Carolyn also said that getting through the bad points of cancer was to carry on with everyday life as best she could, and turning the negatives into positives.

She added: “I am a very keen horse rider and kept riding through my treatment. The last part of the chemo was the toughest for me, but it also showed me that it was a sign that everything was working as it should to treat me.”

Ben Petts, Cancer Research UK’s local fundraising manager for Lincolnshire said: “Carolyn’s fundraising efforts have truly been an inspiration.

“Supporting Cancer Research UK so selflessly has been amazing to see. The money raised from Carolyn’s Ball allows us to buy a kit which analyses 16 blood samples for circulating tumour cells to help us to develop innovative ways to personalise care for people with cancer.”

The ball itself included a string quartet, a soprano singer, casino tables, a portrait photographer, disco and a funny photo booth to add to the evening’s entertainment.

Plus there was an auction with prizes including a polo lesson for four, a helicopter flight and a picnic in a horse drawn carriage from Stone Farm Carriages.

Carolyn said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to Maia for working alongside me to organise this fundraising ball and to everyone who attended the event and gave donations either on the night or privately.”

“It means the world to me to be able to give something back to an amazing cause such as this one.”