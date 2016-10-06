Death of Thriller songwriter and Old Deastonian

The music world has been saddened by the death of songwriter Rod Temperton in London - but his passing has also been felt by many in Market Rasen.

Rod Temperton was a De Aston ‘old boy’ having boarded at the school in the 1960s.

This picture shows him third from left on the front row with his fellow boarders at De Aston in 1963.

It is with the late pop superstar Michael Jackson that Temperton’s name will be inextricably linked, having written the title track to the ‘Thriller’ album, which launched Jackson into megastardom.

Temperton also penned composed and arranged for Quincy Jones, The Brothers Johnson, Donna Summer, Herbie Hancock, Aretha Franklin, Jeffrey Osborne, Manhattan Transfer, George Benson, James Ingram, Anita Baker, Micah Paris and Mariah Carey among many other greats.

He also produced on many of the most enduring and famous of tracks and wrote several songs on a 1979 solo album for Karen Carpenter of The Carpenters.

The Rasen Mail featured this article about Rod Temperton back in 2009: http://www.marketrasenmail.co.uk/news/local/rod-temperton-the-light-behind-michael-jackson-s-star-1-1183588