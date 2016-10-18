‘Dangerous’ play area fence at Langworth replaced after grant

Children can now play safely in a park in Langworth after the installation of a new fence.

Langworth Parish Council appealed to local businesses to help fund the replacement of old fencing at the play area, off Station Road, which they said had become ‘dangerous’.

Housebuilder Chestnut Homes, based in the village, donated £2,739 to cover the cost of buying and installing the fence.

Langworth Parish Council clerk Maxine Soroka said: “The old fence was becoming very dangerous for young children – there were sharp edges and a lot of holes in the fence leading to the main road.

“We’ve just had the new fence installed and we’ve already received lots of positive comments from parents, who are pleased to see it replaced. It’s really improved the play area. It looks tidier and it’s much safer.

“We’d like to thank Chestnut Homes for their generous donation, which has made the project possible.”

Chestnut Homes managing director David Newton said: “We’re pleased that we could help.”