Celebrations for golden couple from Caistor

A Caistor couple are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary after marrying at the town’s catholic church in 1966.

Pat and John Lynsky celebrated their landmark day at home in Redhills Close and with a party at the Caistor Sports and Social Club.

They also shared in an anniversary mass at Caistor’s St Thomas More Church.

Both come originally from Ireland, like many who live in the town.

Pat was born on Achill Island off the coast of Ireland.

She moved to live in the mainland town of Belmullet when she was just three months old.

The link with Caistor began when her father moved to Lincolnshire to work.

It was a move made by many from Belmullet at that time, as the attraction was seasonal labour on the farms.

“My father decided to take us all over to Caistor in 1955,” said Pat.

“Then I met my husband John in the town. He also had come over from Ireland, and we got married in 1966, just after England won the World Cup.”

The couple have two daughters, Jackie and Annemarie, a son John and seven grandchildren.