A close shave and wax for Rasen Golf steward Peter

Market Rasen Golf Club steward Peter Parkinson is getting ready to ‘Brave the Shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Support next month.

However, he is also going that bit further to raise as much money as he can for the charity.

Not only will he be having his head and beard shaved off, he will also be having his back and chest waxed!

“It’s all in a good cause,” said Peter.

“My father in law was well supported through his cancer .

“He knew I was going to do it but sadly he died earlier this month - and it is a way of giving something back.”

Peter has already secured around £500 in sponsorship for the shave, which will take place at the Golf Club on Thursday September 1 at 3pm.

*Everyone is welcome to go along and support the event.