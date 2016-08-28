Binbrook WI takes to the skies

Members of Binbrook WI went up, up and away in gliders at Kirton in Lindsey.

The evening was organised by the Lincolnshire North WI Federation and everyone took turns to strap on the parachutes and climb into the front seats of the two gliders.

A rope winch launched the gliders almost straight up into the air, with members able to enjoy the freedom of the skies as they soared above the chequered Lincolnshire fields.

It was all over far too quickly, so some of the women went up again.