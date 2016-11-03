Community spirit praised at Brigg Civic Service

Brigg Town Council’s Civic Service and parade proved to be a memorable occasion for this year’s Town Mayor, Coun Ann Eardley.

The service was hosted by St John’s Church and led by the Town Mayor’s Chaplain Father Owain Mitchell, assisted by the Rev Trudy Hobson, Curate at St John’s.

The Mayor welcomed 40 civic guests, led by North Lincolnshire Deputy Mayor and former Brigg man Coun Peter Clarke.

They were joined by representatives of other local councils as well as members of Brigg area community groups.

In his address, Father Owain recalled the occasion ten years ago when he arrived in Brigg and reflected on the positive nature of the community then and how that attitude remains today.

The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor, Coun Sharon Riggall, read the two lessons.

The civic party processed from the Angel Suite to the church and, following the service, the council hosted a reception for those who had attended.