Community leaders rewarded for hard work with New Year’s Honours

This year’s New Year’s Honours have been announced and include several people from Lincolnshire who have tirelessly campaigned to improve their communities and people’s lives.

Christopher John Cook, from Boston, is chairman of the Lincolnshire Local Safeguarding Children Board and has received an OBE for services to children.

Christine Mary Morgan has received the BEM for her services to the community in the Spilsby area. ANL-161229-125528001 ANL-161229-125528001

Dr Anthony Hill. of Louth, is the former director of Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council and NHS Lincolnshire. He has also recieved an OBE for his services to Public Health.

Community leaders receiving the British Empire Medal include Janet Inman, the chief executive of Lincolnshire Sport, Christine Morgan, of Spilsby, and Mark Smith, of Skegness.

Mrs Inman, 60, received her award for ‘services to volleyball and the sporting community in Lincolnshire’.

The award notes her membership of the Lincolnshire Volleyball Association since 1979, including as chairman between 1987-2012.

Mrs Inman has also been a committee member, and again chairman, for the East Midlands Volleyball Association for many years.

Her citation said: “She has vast experience as a teacher, youth leader, coach, trustee and volunteer which she always willingly shared with numerous different organisations.

“At a national level she has been heavily involved with the English Volleyball Association and has received two awards from England Volleyball at their national awards.”

Since 2011 she has been the director and then chairperson of the Young and Safe in Gainsborough Charity and she is also currently the chief executive of Lincolnshire Sport, the county sports partnership for Lincolnshire.

Mrs Morgan, 69, has received her award for services to the community in Spilsby, Lincolnshire

Mrs Morgan’s various roles include being the federation chairman of the Women’s Institute (WI), through which she has provided educational opportunities, offered a wide variety of activities and campaigned on issues that matter to the members of WI and the community of Spilsby.

Her citation said: “Their latest campaign was Save Our High Street which included supporting local businesses.”

Mrs Morgan has also been a committee member for Save the Children for more than 25 years.

“In this role she has managed to organise fundraising events that have raised an average of £10,000 per annum,” said the citation.

Mrs Morgan has, for more than 30 years, also campaigned to ensure the elderly residents of Spilsby receive meals to their homes through her work with Meals on Wheels.

She has also given her time as a governor at the Great Steeping Primary School between 2006 and 2014.

Mr Smith, 47, the founder of the Ryan Smith Foundation was given his award for services to supporting people with brain injuries and their families

His and his son Ryan’s lives were changed forever in 2013 when Ryan suffered a life-changing brain injury.

His son was riding his bike when he was hit by a van and his head injury resulted in him spending four months in a coma.

Since 2013 Mr Smith has visited 110 schools and colleges nationally and spoken to more than 25,000 children, promoting the wearing of cycling helmets.

He also established the Ryan Smith Foundation which helps and supports families in the same situation.

His citation said: “He has done all of this in his own time, whilst holding down his day job as a full time paramedic at East Midlands Ambulance Service in one of Lincolnshire’s busiest areas.”

Also receiving a BEM is 62-year-old John George Campbell, of Lincoln, who received his award for his 40 years’ services to the Church in Lincoln

Since 1990 he has been the Dean’s Verger at Lincoln Cathedral and for a number of years a member of the Lincoln Cathedral Council. He has also served three spells as Mayor of Lincoln’s Chaplain in 2007 to 2008, 2010/11 and 2014/15.

He lectures on the Cathedral at home and abroad, in particular in the United States and encourages visitors. As well as serving the Cathedral community he has acted as Lay Chaplain to two of the Mayors of Lincoln in recent years.

Elsewhere in the county, two people have also received MBEs.

Maurice George Brunton, 92, of Gainsborough, has received the honour for his voluntary service through scouting, having held a number of senior posts in the organisation and working across Middlesborough and Gainsborough.

Lianne Estelle Tapson, 50, of Grantham, is the chairman of Grantham Tennis Club and received her award for services to sport and the community in Lincolnshire particularly Grantham. Mrs Tapson joined the management committee of the club in 2004 and since then has become chairman, helped build a £3.2m facility and won the facilities various awards.