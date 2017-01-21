Community cash for Caistor children’s groups

Two children’s groups have been the latest beneficiaries of Caistor Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

Caistor Hullabaloo and Grasby playgroup have received £479.74, thanks to shoppers using their Co-op dividend cards in store.

Hullabaloo is a parent-led musical group, with singing and dancing, which meets on alternate Mondays in Caistor Methodist Church Hall and Grasby Playgroup meets on Friday mornings, from 9am-11am, in Grasby Village Hall.

Rachel Pettifer and Emma Dix went along to collect the cheque from Debbie McKitton.