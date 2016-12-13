Community award for Rasen Guiding light

A Market Rasen woman who has dedicated three decades to Guiding is the recipient of this year’s Rotary Club Community Award.

The presentation was made to Sheila Lamming at Monday night’s Rotary Carol Concert in the town’s Methodist Church.

The annual award recognises an outstanding individual contribution to the local community and also offers the gift of £100 to be given to an organisation of the recipient’s choice.

“It is not often I am lost for words,” said Mrs Lamming after being presented with the award by Market Rasen Rotary Club president elect Tony Maund.

“Market Rasen and the area around is such a lovely place to live and if people do just a little bit, it makes something big happen.”

Mrs Lamming became involved in Guiding in 1987, when a second unit was formed in Middle Rasen.

In subsequent years, she went on to help develop clubs for all age groups, including Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and a Senior Section.

She has also helped others through training to establish a network of Guiders and helped develop their expertise in first aid and other skills.

From 1998 to 2001, Mrs Lamming served as Market Rasen District Commissioner and from 2004 to 2009 as Lincoln North County Commissioner.

Her latest role is as Divisional Commissioner for Market Rasen, which includes Middle Rasen, Caistor, Wragby and Normanby.

“Sheila has provided excellent leadership and provided a good role model to others,” said Rotarian Derek Anderson, chairman of Market Rasen Rotary Club’s Community Committee, who read the citation.

“She is a very deserving winner of this award.”

The £100 accompanying the award will also go to support Guiding.

“Next year, we have 21 guides attending Poacher, so this will go towards the costs for that,” said Mrs Lamming.

“We have never had this many go before, and so we need to raise money for tents and other equipment, so this money will be well used and is much appreciated.”

Mrs Lamming was named West Lindsey Volunteer of the Year earlier this year.