COLUMN: Working hard to rectify concerns

April was a challenging month for the Trust. The CQC report was published following an inspection last October.

The result was hugely disappointing for all of us and I’m sure for many of you as well. The report identifies issues which we’re required to tackle as well as highlighting many examples of good practice. At Pilgrim Hospital we received good ratings for caring and critical care as well as for surgery and children’s services.

For patients, we know the report may cause concern but I would like to reassure everyone that safe, quality patient care is our number one priority, and there is no suggestion in the report services are unsafe.

Many of the things identified by the CQC were corrected at the time or immediately afterwards. Other areas were already in the process of being changed with plans for these to be improved further over the next 12 to 18 months.

We’re working very hard to rectify concerns raised and to improve services as soon as possible.

Since the inspection one of the areas where we’ve made significant improvements for patients is in identifying and treating sepsis. I’m pleased to say for the first time this has reached 100%. We now need to ensure this is sustained across all our hospitals. We’re also ensuring there is additional senior medical support and management for Pilgrim Hospital to ensure we deliver all that we need to do.

I’m leaving ULHT in May after almost four years to be closer to my family in the West Midlands. I thank wholeheartedly all of our staff for the enormous amount of work and dedication they show every day. I’m also grateful for the support many have given me in my quest to make care for patients the best it can be.

n Dr Suneil Kapadia is the Medical Director of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.