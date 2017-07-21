Claxby farmer hosts pupils on tour of farm

Claxby farmer Andrew Lyle has been helping children discover the importance of wheat, the countryside and sustainable farming.

During a visit to Claxby Grange, Year 6 pupils from Grimsby’s Weelsby Academy had the opportunity to explore a working farm - many of them for the first time in their lives.

Children learned about how healthy staples like bread get from farm to table. EMN-170714-120529001

They learned about the cycle of wheat and explored the importance of soil, water and wildlife through activities such as soil sampling, wheat grinding and a mini-beast hunt, all designed to teach children about the diverse natural environment around them.

The visit was part of a country-wide programme developed by Warburtons in partnership with The Country Trust and Openfield, inspired by the bakery brand’s core values of quality, care and responsibility.

Warburtons devised the project, supported by educational experts at The Country Trust and real farmers, to educate children about the vital role the countryside plays in providing the key ingredients required to create healthy staple foods.

Brett Warburton said: “Today’s visit has been a real success.

“It’s great to see so many children enjoying an opportunity to get stuck in to learning about the natural environment around them.

“This programme is a crucial learning experience for young people, many of whom may not have an understanding of how vital a role the countryside plays in providing the raw ingredients required to put food on our plates.”

Jill Attenborough, CEO at Country Trust, said: “Our charity works directly with farmers to provide amazing experiences for some of the most disadvantaged children in our country.

“We transform children’s understanding of the countryside and how our food is produced.

“Learning about food production in this way will, we hope, help them to become responsible consumers of the future who care about their own and the wider environment.”