Classic cars at Caistor

Caistor Town Council held its very first Classic Cars event in the Market Place on Bank Holiday Sunday.

It proved to be very popular, with more than 25 cars entered and a good turnout of visitors.

The event was dreamed up by the late Alan Caine, who died earlier this year.

However, planning continued and it went ahead as he would have wished, thanks to help from volunteers from Caistor Town Council and Caistor Goes committee.

“The surprise arrival of a 1950s’ bus bringing a wedding party to the church added to the occasion,” said Helen Pitman, event organiser.

Caistor’s new mayor, Alan Somerscales, and his consort Gill, are pictured by a Ford 34 Roadster owned by Mick Borrell of Broughton.

The event is likely to take place again next year, with many new vehicle owners having expressed an interest in attending.

All classic, vintage and veteran vehicles are welcome.

Contact the town clerk for more information on 01472 851679 or email hs.pitman@tiscali.co.uk