Civic sunshine at Caistor

Late summer sunshine greeted civic dignitaries to the West Lindsey District Council Civic Service.

Caistor District Councillor Angela Lawrence was elected chairman back in May and chose Caistor Parish Church as the venue for this year’s event.

The service was conducted by Father Robert Thacker, the Chairman’s Chaplain, and the Vicar of Caistor, the Rev Canon Ian Robinson.

A reception in the town hall followed.