Churches will come together this Friday for a special event in Market Rasen market place.

One Friday this Good Friday will see each church from Middle Rasen and Market Rasen take on a theme to tell the Easter story through poems and drama.

The hour-long event is being co-ordinated by the Rev Bryan Dixon, vicar of Middle Rasen, and will start at 11am.

There will also be pieces of modern art by Jenny Hawke on display.

Refreshments will be served afterwards.