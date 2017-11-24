Church listing

Search

Church News
Church News

Services from Sunday, November 26

10am Communion, with Children’s Church at Market Rasen, plus talk from Bible Society and presentation of cheque; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington..

November 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing practice.

November 30: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

December 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Malcolm Coates.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Louise Carr; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Sue Brown.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Commissioning Service at Caistor Rock Foundation, Grimsby Road, Caistor. Details: 01673 849941.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton by Toft.

November 29: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist Service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion with hymns and music; 6pm Evensong.

November 27: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

November 29: 10am Communion.

November 30: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Service at Sixhills.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion at South Kelsey; 11am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Worship for All at Kirton Lindsey.

November 30: 2.30pm - 4.30pm Worship and Tea at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Christian Church

Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk