Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, November 19
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion, with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.
November 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Deanery Synod at Brookenby.
November 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
November 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing practice.
November 23: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
November 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.
Caistor: 10.15am Ian Hardcastle; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Anne Coates.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Sue Brown.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room. Details: 01673 849941.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Family Service and Baptism at Middle Rasen; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
November 22: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion with hymns and music.
November 20: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
November 22: 10am Communion.
November 23: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Kelsey Group
6pm Evensong at North Kelsey.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Waddingham Group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion (Methodist Trad) at Kirton Lindsey.
Orthodox Christian Church
10.30am Divine Liturgy at East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk
