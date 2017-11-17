Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, November 19

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion, with Children’s Church at Market Rasen.

November 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Deanery Synod at Brookenby.

November 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing practice.

November 23: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

November 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am Ian Hardcastle; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Anne Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Sue Brown.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room. Details: 01673 849941.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service and Baptism at Middle Rasen; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

November 22: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion with hymns and music.

November 20: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

November 22: 10am Communion.

November 23: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Kelsey Group

6pm Evensong at North Kelsey.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion (Methodist Trad) at Kirton Lindsey.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details: www.orthodoxlouth.co.uk