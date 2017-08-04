Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 6
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen.
August 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 10: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
August 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Glentham: 10.45am Holiday Club celebration and picnic.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Richard Alderson.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm; 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 6pm United service at the Parish Church, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Mike Childs.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am All Age Worship in the Festival Hall; 2.15pm Summer strolls. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion Service at Middle Rasen.
August 9: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at South Willingham.
Walesby Group.
10.30am Group Communion at Brookenby, the Ven Mark Steadman, Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
August 7: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
August 9: 10am Communion.
August 10: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
6pm United Service.
Kelsey Group
9.30am Communion at North Kelsey; 11am Communion at North Owersby.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton.
Owmby Group
9am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.
August 9: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
August 11: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Waddingham Group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Holy Communion.
Wragby Group
8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.
Orthodox Christian Church
Details at: orthodoxlouth.co.uk
