Church listing

Church News
Services in the area from Sunday, July 30

10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen.

July 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 3: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

August 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Richard Alderson.

Glentham: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Elizabeth Childs; 6pm Malcolm Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Mike Childs.

North Kelsey: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer meeting.

Holiday Club runs August 14 - 18

Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am United Communion Service at West Rasen.

August 2: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Service at East Torrington.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Walesby, the Rev Dr Sally Myers.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

July 31: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

August 2: 10am Communion.

August 3: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10.30am Group Holy Communion at South Kelsey.

Kelsey Group

10.30am Group Communion at South Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

No services

Owmby Group

10.30am Group Service at Ingham.

August 2: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

August 4: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion, Triangle & Grayingham, the Rev K Colwell; 11am Wholeness & Healing, with Holy Communion, at Kirton Lindsey, Pat Frankish and the Rev M Sheard.

Wragby Group

For service information email wragbygroup@aol.com.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth LN11 9QP. All welcome. orthodoxlouth.co.uk