Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 30
10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen.
July 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 3: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
August 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Richard Alderson.
Glentham: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Elizabeth Childs; 6pm Malcolm Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Mike Childs.
North Kelsey: 10.45am John K Ramm.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer meeting.
Holiday Club runs August 14 - 18
Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am United Communion Service at West Rasen.
August 2: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Service at East Torrington.
Walesby Group.
10.30am Group Communion at Walesby, the Rev Dr Sally Myers.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
July 31: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
August 2: 10am Communion.
August 3: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
10.30am Group Holy Communion at South Kelsey.
Kelsey Group
10.30am Group Communion at South Kelsey.
Binbrook Group
No services
Owmby Group
10.30am Group Service at Ingham.
August 2: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
August 4: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Waddingham Group
9am Communion, Triangle & Grayingham, the Rev K Colwell; 11am Wholeness & Healing, with Holy Communion, at Kirton Lindsey, Pat Frankish and the Rev M Sheard.
Wragby Group
For service information email wragbygroup@aol.com.
Orthodox Christian Church
10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth LN11 9QP. All welcome. orthodoxlouth.co.uk
