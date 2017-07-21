Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 23
10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.
July 24: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
July 27: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
July 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Ian Hardcastle.
Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements.
Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Jane Lloyd.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Service in the marquee at the village hall; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Peter Atkinson.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching with Springs in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer meeting.
○ Holiday Club runs August 14 - 18
Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Joint Service in the marquee at Middle Rasen Village Hall; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton by Toft.
July 26: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Open Air Service at West Barkwith (if wet, in East Barkwith Church).
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.
Nettleton
9.30am Morning Prayer.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.
July 24: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
July 26: 10am Communion.
July 27: 7pm Communion.
Kelsey Group
9.30am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 11am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Patronal Festival Service at Usselby.
Binbrook Group
10am Mass at Binbrook; 11.15am Mass at Ludford.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 10.30am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.
July 26: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
July 28: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Rand.
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.