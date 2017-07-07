Church Listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday, July 9, 2017.

8am Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.

July 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church picnic in Market Rasen Church Room or Rectory garden.

July 13: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

July 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

July 15: 2pm - 4pm Church Garden Party at the Rectory.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am John K Ramm.

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church, the Rev Elizabeth Childs.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Dr Don Owen.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Chapel Anniversary, Malcolm Boot.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall; 2.30pm Summer Strolls (lifts 2.15pm). Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

July 12: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.30am Summer Celebration Service at Walesby.

July 11: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.

July 10: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

July 12: 10am Communion.

July 13: Communion at 7pm.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Waddingham with Kirton Lindsey

9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 11am Morning Prayer at Kirton Lindsey.

July 12: 7pm Evening Prayers at Waddingham.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.

July 12: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

July 14: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.