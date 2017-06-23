Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 25.
10am Communion and Education Sunday Service at Market Rasen, with pupils and staff of Market Rasen Primary School; 3pm Dementia Service at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.
June 26: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
June 29: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
June 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Caistor: 10.15am Section Service, Ian Hardcastle.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Section Service, Jane Lloyd.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.
Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton by Toft.
June 28: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.
June 26: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
June 28: 10am Communion.
June 29: Communion at 7pm.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Barkwith Group
10am Fourth Sunday Service at Hainton.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.
Kelsey Group
9.30am Communion at Thornton le Moor; 11am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Worship at Usselby.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford..
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at waddingham; 11am Morning Worship and Big Lunch at Kirton Lindsey.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.
June 28: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
June 30: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand; 6pm Songs of Praise, with soloist Kate Witney, at Snelland.
Orthodox Church
See: orthodoxlouth.co.uk