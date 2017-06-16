Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 18
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 4pm Songs of Praise at Legsby.
June 19: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
June 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
June 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am Karen Elvidge.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church and barbecue.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Denis Lockwood; 4pm Circuit Service.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Sue Brown.
Nettleton: No service.
North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.
Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
June 21: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
June 19: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
June 21: 10am Communion.
June 22: Communion at 7pm.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Kelsey Group
11am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Prayer at North Kelsey.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Waddingham Group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
June 23: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.