Church listing

Church News

Services in the area from Sunday, June 18

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 4pm Songs of Praise at Legsby.

June 19: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

June 22: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

June 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Karen Elvidge.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church and barbecue.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Denis Lockwood; 4pm Circuit Service.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Sue Brown.

Nettleton: No service.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.

Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

June 21: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

June 19: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

June 21: 10am Communion.

June 22: Communion at 7pm.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

11am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Prayer at North Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

June 23: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.